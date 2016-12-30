Watch an Auburn hoops player brilliantly infiltrate a late-game Georgia huddle

Everyone is so welcoming and giving during the holidays, but the Georgia Bulldogs took that to a new level on Thursday night.

With an 11-point lead over Auburn and less than two minutes remaining, Georgia head coach Mark Fox called his players over for quick pow-wow while teammate J.J. Frazier was shooting free throws.

Nice idea, except that Tigers guard T.J. Dunans also joined the party, doing his best “Rogue One” impersonation.

Despite revealing vital secrets about their vital late-game strategy, the Bulldogs held on for a 96-84 win.