Watch an emotional Isaiah Thomas get introduced in Boston before Game 1 vs. Bulls

The 22-year-old sister of Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas died in a car accident Saturday morning, and Thomas decided to play in Sunday’s playoff-opener at home against the Bulls despite dealing with the tragedy.

He was understandably emotional in the moments leading up to tip-off, and received a thunderous ovation as he was introduced to the fans in attendance.

An emotional Isaiah Thomas was introduced by the @celtics to a standing ovation ahead of tonight’s game. #NBAPlayoffs #BostonStrong pic.twitter.com/WqxFPmiu71 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 16, 2017

Thomas honored his late sister with a message on his sneakers.

Isaiah Thomas starts for Boston. He’s wearing sneakers to honor his sister. pic.twitter.com/bkVq4gfhB0 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) April 16, 2017

And once the game got going, there was no sign that he was feeling the weight of the circumstances.

“Just the kind of start Boston was hoping for from Thomas.” pic.twitter.com/XCnSZGcbCM — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 16, 2017