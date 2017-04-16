Watch an emotional Isaiah Thomas get introduced in Boston before Game 1 vs. Bulls

The 22-year-old sister of Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas died in a car accident Saturday morning, and Thomas decided to play in Sunday’s playoff-opener at home against the Bulls despite dealing with the tragedy.

He was understandably emotional in the moments leading up to tip-off, and received a thunderous ovation as he was introduced to the fans in attendance.

Thomas honored his late sister with a message on his sneakers.

And once the game got going, there was no sign that he was feeling the weight of the circumstances.

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports | David Butler II

