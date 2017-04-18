Watch as Braun Strowman and The Big Show demolish WWE ring

The main event on Raw from Columbus featured The Big Show and Braun Strowman battling on Monday in Columbus, Ohio.

The big men put on feats of strength and agility during the give-and-take bout.

However, the finish left the crowd roaring in amazement.

Watch as Strowman suplexes The Big Show off the ropes and then …. this happened:

[embedded content]

It’s not the first time the gimmicked ring has been totaled by The Big Show’s mass. However, the story line has been used infrequently enough that it remains jaw-dropping when it happens.

[embedded content]

