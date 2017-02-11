Watch Barcelona exact revenge vs. Alaves with 4 goals in 8 minutes

All the way back on September 10, 2016, newly promoted Alaves pulled off a stunning upset against Barcelona. The Blaugranas were embarrassed at the Camp Nou, falling 2-1 to a team still cutting its teeth in the Spanish top flight. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were among those players Luis Enrique opted to rest in the upset loss.

He didn’t make that same mistake in Saturday’s return fixture to Mendizorrotza Stadium. Barcelona visited Alaves in full force and made good on a months-long wait to return the favor. Messi, Suarez and Neymar all scored, with the latter duo putting Barca up 2-0 before the half.

The defending champions weren’t done. They poured on the pain with an astounding four goals in eight minutes Alaves.

Messi (who else?) kickstarted the engine on the steamroller after darting in to collect a bobbled ball deep in the opposition’s territory in the 59th minute.

With S & N already on the scoreboard, @TeamMessi decides to add his name. 3-0. #beINLaLiga https://t.co/bAAUxC4I24 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 11, 2017

An own goal from Alexis four minutes later gave Barcelona their fourth. Suarez played table-setter moments later as Ivan Rakitic joined the fun in the 65th minute.

AND ANOTHER!!!! @ivanrakitic gets in on the act with the help of a clumsy @LuisSuarez9 back heel. 5-0. #beINLaLiga https://t.co/P9YQDQFiys — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 11, 2017

Suarez would get his brace shortly thereafter, nailing a volley in the 67th minute.

Four goals, eight minutes. Message received, Barcelona. As fate would have it, these two teams will meet up again later this year in the Copa del Rey final. Which side will win the rubber match on May 27? It’s not tough to guess who the favorite will be.