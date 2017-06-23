Nick Markakis, Matt Adams, Brandon Phillips and Lane Adams all homered as the Braves edged the Giants 12-11.

More FOX Sports South Videos WATCH: Braves bash four home runs to take series over Giants Braves LIVE To Go: Kemp’s 11th-inning homer gives Atlanta a 5-3 win over San Fran Sorry, San Fran: Watch Matt Kemp smash a two-run, game-ending home run in the 11th inning Atlanta United LIVE To Go: Martinez just misses free kick as Atlanta falls to D.C. Braves LIVE To Go: Defensive miscues spoil Julio Teheran’s strong start Braves LIVE To Go: Everything goes right for Atlanta in 9-0 win over San Fran More FOX Sports South Videos