WATCH: Braves’ Kurt Suzuki homers twice in return to Oakland

WATCH: Braves&#039; Kurt Suzuki homers twice in return to Oakland

Former A’s catcher Kurt Suzuki made the most of his return to Oakland, homering twice, including the decisive blast in the 12th to give the Braves the sweep.

Just now

