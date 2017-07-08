WATCH: Brewers fall to Yankees on Frazier’s walk-off homer

All-Star reliever Corey Knebel of the Milwaukee Brewers allowed a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to Clint Frazier, and the Brewers lost 5-3 to the New York Yankees.

