WATCH: Brewers fall to Yankees on Frazier’s walk-off homer

All-Star reliever Corey Knebel of the Milwaukee Brewers allowed a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to Clint Frazier, and the Brewers lost 5-3 to the New York Yankees.
Just now
