WATCH: Brewers&#039; Arcia scrambles past a rundown to score from first

By news@wgmd.com -
28

The Milwaukee Brewers’ Orlando Arcia scrambles past many attempted tags to score from first base on Brent Suter’s bunt against the Baltimore Orioles

More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos

Brewers' Knebel on first career All-Star nod, growing family

Brewers’ Knebel on first career All-Star nod, growing family

1 hr ago

Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee's pitchers roughed up in loss

Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee’s pitchers roughed up in loss

22 hours ago

WATCH: Brewers' Thames, Arcia go yard in loss to Marlins

WATCH: Brewers’ Thames, Arcia go yard in loss to Marlins

22 hours ago

Tales from the Minor Leagues: Bill Schroeder's bright orange cleats

Tales from the Minor Leagues: Bill Schroeder’s bright orange cleats

1 day ago

WATCH: Brewers' Braun hits first homer since returning from injury

WATCH: Brewers’ Braun hits first homer since returning from injury

4 days ago

WATCH: Brewers, Reds combine for 7 home runs

WATCH: Brewers, Reds combine for 7 home runs

5 days ago

More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR