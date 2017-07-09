The Milwaukee Brewers’ Travis Shaw and Stephen Vogt hit home runs in Sunday’s 5-3 win over the New York Yankees
More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos
WATCH: Brewers’ Shaw, Vogt homer in win over Yankees
Just now
WATCH: Brewers fall to Yankees on Frazier’s walk-off homer
1 day ago
WATCH: Brewers’ Thames crushes two home runs to beat Orioles
4 days ago
Brewers’ Knebel on first career All-Star nod, growing family
6 days ago
Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee’s pitchers roughed up in loss
6 days ago
Tales from the Minor Leagues: Bill Schroeder’s bright orange cleats
7 days ago