Eric Thames hit his 22nd and 23rd homers of the year, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-2

More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos WATCH: Brewers’ Arcia scrambles past a rundown to score from first Brewers’ Knebel on first career All-Star nod, growing family Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee’s pitchers roughed up in loss WATCH: Brewers’ Thames, Arcia go yard in loss to Marlins Tales from the Minor Leagues: Bill Schroeder’s bright orange cleats WATCH: Brewers’ Braun hits first homer since returning from injury More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos »