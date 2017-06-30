Second baseman Brian Dozier made an athletic running catch for the Minnesota Twins in a 6-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

More FOX Sports North Videos WATCH: Brian Dozier makes athletic running catch Jimmy Butler on joining Wolves: ‘They got a lot of love for me here’ Jimmy Butler gives out phone number during Wolves press conference WATCH: Sano, Kepler drive in runs as Twins beat Red Sox 4-1 Twins commit 3 errors, allow 2 homers in loss to Red Sox WATCH: No. 1 pick Royce Lewis homers in first pro at bat More FOX Sports North Videos »