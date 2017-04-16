Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper hit the fourth walkoff home run of his career Sunday at Nationals Park, lifting the Nats to a 6-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies scored one run in the top of the ninth to break a 3-3 tie, but Joaquin Benoit walked Washington’s Chris Heisey and allowed a single to Adam Eaton before Harper ended the game with the blast to center.

Bryce Harper’s walk off was an absolute bomb… 109 MPH and 424ft. pic.twitter.com/b9xWnzcNW1 — Daren Willman (@darenw) April 16, 2017

