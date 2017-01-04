For the first year of his son’s life, Cam Newton never shared a photo of his face. Chosen, Newton’s 1-year-old son, was born on Christmas Eve 2015. And until Wednesday, the public hadn’t seen what he actually looks like.

Newton has kept Chosen’s life private for one reason or another, but the world got a good look at him in a touching video shared on The Players’ Tribune.

He penned a letter to his first-born son called “Dear Chosen,” sharing photos and videos from the past year.

Dear son, This promise I tell you. pic.twitter.com/UdxxD8JYl9 — Cameron Newton (@CameronNewton) January 4, 2017

In the video, Newton offers several pieces of guidance to Chosen. He says “Don’t be like me, son. Be better than me. And create your own inspiration.”

He continues:

“At times, son, I am not proud of the man that I am. Some of my decisions are far from perfect.”

Newton assures Chosen that he doesn’t have to be an athlete to make him proud and instead encourages him to pave his own path.

“You don’t have to be an athlete to be accepted by me. You can be whatever you want. But whatever you decide, I challenge you to be the best.”