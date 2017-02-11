Watch car leap 137 feet during the Rally Sweden

There are (unofficially) two winners each year at the WRC’s Rally Sweden.

There’s the driver who wins the race, and the driver who jumps the furthest over Colin’s Crest.

While there may be no official award or trophy handed out for the latter, in many ways it can be equally as prestigious.

This year, the “award” goes to Mads Ostberg and co-driver Ola Floene, who jumped 42 meters (137 feet) in their Ford Fiesta.

Unfortunately for Ostberg, his jump does not beat the overall record of 45 meters (147 feet) set last year by Eyvind Brynildsen: