Luke Voit smacks a pitch 446 feet into Big Mac Land for his second career homer.

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos WATCH: Cards’ Voit crushers homer into Big Mac Land Greg Garcia on his ups and downs: ‘It’s just baseball’ Paul DeJong talks pine tar with Ricky Horton Cards GM Michael Girsch: ‘We’re not dead yet’ Triple-A Memphis Redbirds are rolling along Carlos Martinez impersonates his teammates’ batting stances More FOX Sports Midwest Videos »