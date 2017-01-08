Watch: Christian Pulisic scores one-touch goal for Borussia Dortmund

With the Bundesliga on its winter break, Borussia Dortmund took on PSV in a friendly on Saturday and American youngster Christian Pulisic provided the highlight of the day with a skillful goal.

In the 74th minute, Mikel Merino played Andre Schurrle through with a long pass. Pulisic followed closely behind and poked Schurrle’s pass into the right side of the goal on the first touch.

Dortmund won the match over the Dutch club 4–1.

Dortmund resumes league play against Werder Bremen on Jan. 21. They are currently sixth in the league table, 12 points behind Bayern Munich.

