WATCH: Christian Yelich hits a go-ahead 3-run home run

By news@wgmd.com -
15

Miami Marlins outfielder Christian Yelich hits a go-ahead 3-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

WATCH: Rays pitcher Chris Archer gets first career hit, RBI

WATCH: Rays pitcher Chris Archer gets first career hit, RBI

Just now

WATCH: Christian Yelich hits a go-ahead 3-run home run

WATCH: Christian Yelich hits a go-ahead 3-run home run

Just now

Giancarlo Stanton on being an All-Star: 'The harder days paid off'

Giancarlo Stanton on being an All-Star: ‘The harder days paid off’

18 hours ago

Marlins looking for comeback with Urena on the mound

Marlins looking for comeback with Urena on the mound

18 hours ago

Marcell Ozuna reacts to being a starter in the All-Star Game

Marcell Ozuna reacts to being a starter in the All-Star Game

18 hours ago

The Marlins give us some reasons to #VoteBour

The Marlins give us some reasons to #VoteBour

18 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR