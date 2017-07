Jake Lamb homers twice and Ketel Marte nearly hits one out of Dodger Stadium in the D-backs’ 5-4 loss on Thursday night.

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos WATCH: D-backs belt 3 long home runs vs. Dodgers Rodney: ‘My command wasn’t there tonight’ Rattlers looking to cap first IFL season with championship trophy Robbie Ray explains his mean streak Zack Godley: Emotions got the best of me Cody Bellinger: Remember when More FOX Sports Arizona Videos »