Watch DeAndre Jordan backhand the Pelicans mascot for challenging him to a fight

Although he’s not nearly as terrifying as he was when he first burst onto the scene, Pierre the Pelican isn’t a mascot anyone wants to mess with — unless you’re DeAndre Jordan.

With the Clippers in New Orleans to take on the Pelicans on Wednesday night, Pierre stood at halfcourt during pregame warmups and challenged the L.A. big man to a fight. Jordan, in his infinite wisdom, made sure the kerfuffle was over quickly:

Jordan: 1, Pierre: 0. Robin Lopez would be proud.