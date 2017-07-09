WATCH: Dee Gordon makes great sprawling play to get the out

By news@wgmd.com -
5

Miami Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon lays out to get Brandon Crawford at first.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

WATCH: Dee Gordon makes great sprawling play to get the out

WATCH: Dee Gordon makes great sprawling play to get the out

Just now

All-Star Minute: Jessica Blaylock, Josephine wrap things up from Bayfront Park

All-Star Minute: Jessica Blaylock, Josephine wrap things up from Bayfront Park

3 hours ago

All-Star Minute: Runners ready to shine bright at Electric Run

All-Star Minute: Runners ready to shine bright at Electric Run

5 hours ago

Alex Cobb describes coming out with a win in exciting game

Alex Cobb describes coming out with a win in exciting game

5 hours ago

All-Star Minute: Jennie Finch having a blast at Play Ball Park

All-Star Minute: Jennie Finch having a blast at Play Ball Park

5 hours ago

Kevin Cash impressed with Adeiny Hechavarria's play at short

Kevin Cash impressed with Adeiny Hechavarria’s play at short

5 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR