WATCH: Ender Inciarte continues first-half tear, ties for NL lead with 102nd hit

Ender Inciarte continues his first-half tear with his 102nd hit, a double.
More FOX Sports South Videos
Sizing up Hawks’ roster following Dwight Howard trade, NBA draft
10 hours ago
What impact will Brad Guzan’s arrival for Atlanta United have on Alec Kann?
11 hours ago
Braves LIVE To Go: Bartolo Colon struggles again in return from disabled list
21 hours ago
How Atlanta United’s attack changes with Josef Martinez rejoining Miguel Almiron
1 day ago
Braves LIVE To Go: Newcomb collects fourth straight quality start and career win No. 1
1 day ago
Chopcast LIVE: Ender Inciarte flips script on past first halves, looks All-Star worthy
2 days ago