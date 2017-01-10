Watch Evgeny Kuznetsov dangle around a Canadiens defender for great goal

Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin owned most of the headlines after the Caps’ 4-1 win in Montreal on Monday night, and for good reason. Not only did Ovechkin tie Maurice “Rocket” Richard for 29th on the all-time goals list, but he also recorded three points to get to 999 for his career.

But the night’s most spectacular highlight was owned by Washington forward Evgeny Kuznetsov, who submitted one of the better goals we’ve seen to this point in the season. Kuznetsov victimized Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry with a sweet dangle before going top shelf on Carey Price for the tally.

It’s been a rough season for Kuznetsov so far, as that impressive goal was just his fifth on the season. He’s on pace to finish with 10 goals and 55 points this season after a 20/77 season last year, so maybe a spectacular highlight-reel display is just what he needs to get back on track with an impressive second half.