Watch Ezekiel Elliott run for incredible TD then shout out his teammates in the end zone

Ezekiel Elliott didn’t waste much time Monday night to show off his big-play ability. On the Dallas Cowboys’ second series, Elliott shredded the Detroit Lions defense – thanks in part to a pretty big hole created by Dallas’ vaunted offensive line – going 55 yards for a first-quarter touchdown that gave the Cowboys a 14-7 lead.

Once Elliott crossed the goal line he gave a shout out to teammates Dez Bryant, Cole Beasley and Terrance Williams by doing a bit of each player’s touchdown celebration.

It’s tough not to see the love these Cowboys players have for each other.