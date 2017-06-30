The Clippers got some great news on Friday night when it was reported that All-Star Blake Griffin has signed a max deal with the team.

The terms are not official, but it’s being reported as a five-year contract for around $175 million.

As we all get excited about the future of the Clippers with a (hopefully) healthy Griffin in tow, let’s flash back to 2014.

