The Clippers got some great news on Friday night when it was reported that All-Star Blake Griffin has signed a max deal with the team.
The terms are not official, but it’s being reported as a five-year contract for around $175 million.
We know some guys who are very happy right now … @DeAndre @JCrossover @BlakeGriffin32 #Clippers pic.twitter.com/qcfxkb8rVg
— FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) July 1, 2017
As we all get excited about the future of the Clippers with a (hopefully) healthy Griffin in tow, let’s flash back to 2014.
Click on the video up top to watch our entire ‘Before the Bigs: Blake Griffin’ show from 2014.