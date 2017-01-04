Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo hit a game-winning buzzer-beater to sink the Knicks

On Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden, the Milwaukee Bucks completed a dramatic comeback vs. the New York Knicks as their star shooting guard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, hit an an absurdly difficult step-back jump shot as time expired to secure the victory.
Giannis’ heroics win it for the @Bucks with the @Tissot buzzer beater!#ThisIsYourTime pic.twitter.com/C8DqG413ap
— NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2017
Antetokounmpo, known as “The Greek Freak”, finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks. Two of the 27 points came as a result of him almost literally flying from half-court to the rim in one dribble.
Antetokounmpo isn’t just “an up-and-coming” superstar anymore, he’s here.