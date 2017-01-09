Watch goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois get his Messi on, hit perfect free kick in training

Thibaut Courtois must have been watching Lionel Messi work his magic on Sunday because on Monday he came out with some fire skill of his own to replicate Messi’s strike in training.

In a similar position and with his favored left boot, Courtois pings an inch-perfect free kick off the crossbar, leaving the goalkeeper helpless and making some Chelsea fans wonder if he should be lumbering forward to take their set pieces for the rest of the season.

It’s not really surprising that Courtois has the technique to hit a ball like this, considering such a big part of goalkeepers’ training is relentlessly striking the ball at goal from all types of positions for their counterparts to deal with. Still, this free kick is perfect.

The official Chelsea account was quick to remind the world that this isn’t the first evidence we have of Courtois’ skill too, posting video of his impeccable penalty against PSG in pre-season.

Not the first time we’ve seen you hit the top corner, @thibautcourtois! 💥https://t.co/r8rgrNyEVU — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 9, 2017

Here’s hoping we get some sort of scenario where Courtois has to take a penalty in a real life match. Or at least, give the man a chance to take a free kick.

Please. The streets need it.