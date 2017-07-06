WATCH: Ichiro passes Rod Carew on all-time hits list

Marlins outfielder Ichiro Suzuki singled in the eighth inning to give him 3,054 career MLB hits, giving him sole possession of 24th on the all-time hits list.
