Watch Jinder Mahal receive an unbelievable ovation in Vancouver

Jinder Mahal’s rapid rise to the very top of WWE has been polarizing for some fans, but the WWE World Champion is massively popular in Vancouver, Canada, and he received what was undoubtedly the best crowd reactions of his career Saturday night at a WWE Live event.

The Vancouver area has the second-highest Indian population in Canada (behind only Toronto), and Mahal is an Indo-Canadian from Calgary.

Mahal was originally scheduled to face Shinsuke Nakamura, but Nakamura had an issue getting into Canada, which forced WWE to find a replacement opponent. Instead of Nakamura, Mahal faced WWE Raw star Seth Rollins.