Pirela’s bomb measured 450 feet and gave the Padres the early lead.
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
WATCH: Jose Pirela crushes 450-foot homer in the 1st inning
Just now
Would Philip Rivers ever ask to play for a Super Bowl contender?
1 hr ago
Does Lonzo Ball make the NBA Summer League more appealing?
1 hr ago
Deion Sanders thinks Philip Rivers would win a Super Bowl with the Broncos
2 hours ago
Have the Chargers made enough moves to compete in the AFC West?
2 hours ago
How have the Padres’ recent trades panned out so far?
5 hours ago