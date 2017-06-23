Watch Josh Jackson throw out laughably bad first pitch at D-backs game

Newly-minted Phoenix Sun Josh Jackson got to reap the fruits of being selected in the first round of the NBA Draft and throw out the ceremonial first pitch for his new city’s MLB team.

The former Kansas Jayhawks guard, selected fourth overall in Thursday night’s draft, took to the Diamondbacks’ Chase Field alongside Arizona Cardinals first-round draft pick Haason Reddick for a joint first pitch on Friday.

Only, Jackson’s toss could not find its way toward pitcher Archie Bradley’s glove if its life depended on it:

Cripes, that’s bad.

Perhaps Jackson’s hat was too tight and messed with his periphery, and a larger cap, like this one from mascot D. Baxter, could have improved his aim?

Well, at least the Suns now know better than to put Jackson on the mound:

Soooo maybe Josh won’t be in the pitching rotation anytime soon 😂 https://t.co/7EHmOI9M0Q — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) June 24, 2017

Elsewhere in the league, new Los Angeles Laker Lonzo Ball also made the ceremonial first toss before the Dodgers game on Friday. This one actually got caught by Kenley Jansen.

Jansen’s fielding ability and jersey choice was not lost on the Lakers:

👀 We see you, Kenley!! pic.twitter.com/geQC75FUmX — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 24, 2017

