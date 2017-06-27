Royce Lewis homers in his first minor-league at bat.

More FOX Sports West Videos WATCH: JSerra’s Royce Lewis, No. 1 pick in MLB Draft, homers in first pro at bat Maldonado’s late homer gives the Angels some insurance against the Dodgers HIGHLIGHTS: Nolasco, Angels halt the red-hot Dodgers Escobar drives in two in 4-0 win to open Freeway Series Angels Live: Dodgers Stadium a home run paradise in 2017? Angels Live: Excitement of the Freeway Series More FOX Sports West Videos »