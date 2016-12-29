Watch Kemba Walker hilariously celebrate a shot that he thinks went in

On Thursday evening, the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Miami Heat by a score of 91-82. The Hornets’ star point guard, Kemba Walker, had himself a game — scoring 22 points, grabbing seven rebounds, and dropping four assists.

However, an omitted statistic not mentioned above — the one absolutely epic blooper he recorded at the end of the game.

Watch Kemba celebrate a jump shot he was convinced was going in, but it rattled out, after he started doing a swaggy shimmy dance.

Move over Swaggy P, Swaggy K is the captain nowhttps://t.co/1RruJYE7aS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 30, 2016

Speaking of Swaggy, congratulations to Nick Young — someone has taken your crown for the most ridiculous premature celebration!