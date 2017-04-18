Watch: Kentucky turns crazy 7-2-6 triple play vs Louisville

By news@wgmd.com -
18

Kentucky and Louisville have provided us with many memories on the hardwood but one of the best ones of late is this triple play on Tuesday evening.

In the top of the second inning, Louisville tried to cut down on Kentucky’s 5–0 lead with runners in scoring position. It didn’t go well.

For those of you keeping track at home, score that 7–2–6.

