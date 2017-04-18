Watch: Kentucky turns crazy 7-2-6 triple play vs Louisville

Kentucky and Louisville have provided us with many memories on the hardwood but one of the best ones of late is this triple play on Tuesday evening.

In the top of the second inning, Louisville tried to cut down on Kentucky’s 5–0 lead with runners in scoring position. It didn’t go well.

🚨 TRIPLE PLAY 🚨@UKBaseball converts your every day 7-2-6 triple play. pic.twitter.com/nj8AsfKXXF — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 18, 2017

For those of you keeping track at home, score that 7–2–6.

