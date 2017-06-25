Germany’s first half was a drab, uninspired showing where they were dominated for long periods by Cameroon. That changed dramatically in the second stanza, and the Germans came out firing from the start, going into the lead just three minutes after halftime thanks to a beautiful piece of work from Kerem Demirbay and his teammates.

Emre Can’s pass found Demirbay in the middle of the pitch, and he turned, played a beautiful one-two with Julian Draxler and then crashed a right-footed strike into the upper corner.

The goal was Demirbay’s first in a Germany shirt, in just the second ever cap for the 23-year-old Hoffenheim midfielder. It was shortly followed by a Cameroon sending-off and a fantastic diving header from Timo Werner that all but assures Germany’s place in the knockout round.

Not a bad way to open your Germany account.

Germany could lose by a goal and still advance to the Confederations Cup semifinals, so once they got this goal from Demirbay, they were all but through. On go the Germans.