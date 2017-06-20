Usually when we see highlights of Barcelona’s youth teams, they look like tiny carbon copies of the stars going through their paces on the Camp Nou pitch. La Masia’s goal machine churns out clever one-twos, mazy runs, bending finishes from outside the area, but rarely do we see distance strikes like this one.

Barcelona’s Under-12 Alevin A side beat Villarreal 3-1 in the La Liga Promises competition, with their third goal coming courtesy of this monster strike from Gerard Hernandez. Two touches on the ball, two seconds of play, and a two-goal lead for the Blaugrana babies.

Sometimes it’s good to stray from the norm.