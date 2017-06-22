WATCH: Marcell Ozuna hits a laser over the left field wall

Miami Marlins left fielder Marcell Ozuna hits a laser home run to left field Thursday night against the Chicago Cubs.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos Marlins’ Martin Prado, Adeiny Hechavarria close to return All-Star Minute: Rays’ Dickerson trying to catch M’s Cruz Rays Demo: Doug Waechter explains the towel drill Recently acquired Trevor Plouffe hits first HR as a Ray WATCH: Souza Jr. ends up with double after Duvall loses fly ball Kevin Cash: ‘We got some timely hits’ More FOX Sports Florida Videos