WATCH: Marcell Ozuna hits a laser over the left field wall

By news@wgmd.com -
18

Miami Marlins left fielder Marcell Ozuna hits a laser home run to left field Thursday night against the Chicago Cubs.

More  FOX Sports Florida  Videos

Marlins' Martin Prado, Adeiny Hechavarria close to return

Marlins’ Martin Prado, Adeiny Hechavarria close to return

3 hours ago

All-Star Minute: Rays' Dickerson trying to catch M's Cruz

All-Star Minute: Rays’ Dickerson trying to catch M’s Cruz

8 hours ago

Rays Demo: Doug Waechter explains the towel drill

Rays Demo: Doug Waechter explains the towel drill

9 hours ago

Recently acquired Trevor Plouffe hits first HR as a Ray

Recently acquired Trevor Plouffe hits first HR as a Ray

1 day ago

WATCH: Souza Jr. ends up with double after Duvall loses fly ball

WATCH: Souza Jr. ends up with double after Duvall loses fly ball

1 day ago

Kevin Cash: 'We got some timely hits'

Kevin Cash: ‘We got some timely hits’

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR