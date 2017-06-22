WATCH: Marcell Ozuna hits a laser over the left field wall

Miami Marlins left fielder Marcell Ozuna hits a laser home run to left field Thursday night against the Chicago Cubs.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Marlins’ Martin Prado, Adeiny Hechavarria close to return
3 hours ago
All-Star Minute: Rays’ Dickerson trying to catch M’s Cruz
8 hours ago
Rays Demo: Doug Waechter explains the towel drill
9 hours ago
Recently acquired Trevor Plouffe hits first HR as a Ray
1 day ago
WATCH: Souza Jr. ends up with double after Duvall loses fly ball
1 day ago
Kevin Cash: ‘We got some timely hits’
1 day ago