Watch Mets-Marlins tonight live on Twitter

How can I watch the live stream?

The game will be available for free to logged-in and logged-out Twitter users on mobile phones, tablets, PCs and connected devices via mlb.twitter.com and @MLB. The live streams will be available worldwide, except in select international territories. Each weekly stream will be a simulcast of the home team’s TV broadcast.

Will I see the cat?

You can follow #RallyCat at @MarlinsCat, but there is no guarantee that he will actually make an appearance during the live stream. You know how cats are. It’s another reason to watch very closely.

How do I know if it is blacked out where I am?

To find out if this game is restricted in your market, please click here. If the game is available where you are but you are still having issues accessing the stream, please check and make sure the location services are enabled on your mobile device. You can also tweet support questions to @MLBFanSupport if needed.

Who are the starting pitchers for the Mets and Marlins?

It’s a great night if you love comic-book heroes, because Thor is on the mound for the visitors. Noah Syndergaard, one of the best pitchers in baseball, comes off a dominant second start, showing no ill effects from the blister that cut short his Opening Day. He’ll start a second straight game against the Marlins, whom he struck out nine times at Citi Field.

We've teamed up with @Marvel to bring you the @NoahSyndergaard-Thor bobblehead giveaway on Saturday, July 22! https://t.co/vf12ZZPRVA pic.twitter.com/LfX1jfsqfi — New York Mets (@Mets) April 10, 2017

With Adam Conley, Friday’s scheduled starter for the Marlins, having had to appear in Thursday’s 16-inning game, his start will be skipped and Edinson Volquez will move up a day. That means this will be a matchup of two starting pitchers from the 2015 World Series.

How many games can I watch on Twitter? And which ones?

This is part of a partnership between MLB Advanced Media and Twitter to provide live streams for out-of-market games for free each Friday during the regular season. Here is the April schedule for @MLB on Twitter, subject to change (all times ET):

April 14: Mets at Marlins, 7:10 p.m.

April 21: Red Sox at Orioles, 7:05 p.m.

April 28: Reds at Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

What hashtag should I use for games?

#MLBLive plus team nickname (i.e. #Mets or #Marlins)

What are some other reasons to watch?

Mesomorph outfielders Yoenis Cespedes of the Mets and Giancarlo Stanton of the Marlins have combined to win three of the past four T-Mobile Home Run Derby events during All-Star Week. They should be right at home tonight, because this game will be played at the site of this year’s All-Star Game presented by MasterCard, in July. Get fired up.

How can I watch live MLB games every day of the season?

In addition to enjoying @MLB on Twitter, join the millions who subscribe to MLB.TV Premium as a way of life. Signups are under way for $112.99 yearly or $24.99 monthly, with nearly two dozen interactive features for subscribers to access and interact with live out-of-market games at a revolutionary 60 frames per second on any of the more than 400 supported devices. MLB.TV Premium is the best package for full-featured immersion through the All-Star Game and World Series, and MLB.TV Single Team subscriptions are also available at $87.49 yearly.