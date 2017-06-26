Miguel Sano sprinted in, barehanded a ball and threw to first base all in one motion to get Tzu-Wei Lin out.
More FOX Sports North Videos
Butler on arrival in Minnesota: ‘I’m so excited to get started’
1 day ago
Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota regains AL Central lead with sweep
1 day ago
WATCH: Twins put together complete game in win over Indians
1 day ago
Wisconsin Dells offers lots of options for waterpark fun
1 day ago
WATCH: Buxton’s glove preserves 4-2 win over Indians
2 days ago
WATCH: Twins turn tables on Indians
2 days ago