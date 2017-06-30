Myers and Renfroe added to their home run totals in the 6-0 win over the Braves.
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
WATCH: Myers and Renfroe crush 2-run homers off the Btaves
Just now
Does Andy Green need to start showing more fire on the field?
11 hours ago
Carlos Asuaje on the first 3-hit night of his career
11 hours ago
Marathon runner Meb Keflezighi’s path to long distance running
11 hours ago
How one of the world’s best long distance runners ended up in San Diego
11 hours ago
Mar-GOES 4 THE CYCLE featuring Dansby Swanson
11 hours ago