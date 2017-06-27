WATCH: No. 1 pick Royce Lewis homers in first pro at bat

By news@wgmd.com -
17

No. 1 overall pick Royce Lewis hit a home run on the third pitch he faced as a pro baseball player.

More FOX Sports North Videos

WATCH: No. 1 pick Royce Lewis homers in first pro at bat

WATCH: No. 1 pick Royce Lewis homers in first pro at bat

Just now

WATCH: Miguel Sano's all-star worthy play at third base

WATCH: Miguel Sano’s all-star worthy play at third base

10 hours ago

Butler on arrival in Minnesota: 'I'm so excited to get started'

Butler on arrival in Minnesota: ‘I’m so excited to get started’

1 day ago

Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota regains AL Central lead with sweep

Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota regains AL Central lead with sweep

1 day ago

WATCH: Twins put together complete game in win over Indians

WATCH: Twins put together complete game in win over Indians

1 day ago

Wisconsin Dells offers lots of options for waterpark fun

Wisconsin Dells offers lots of options for waterpark fun

1 day ago

More FOX Sports North Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR