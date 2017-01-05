WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. goes undercover as a Lyft driver

New York Giants superstar Odell Beckham Jr. put on a beanie and a pair of sunglasses and posed as a Lyft driver around New York… and it took a very long time for anyone to realize his true identity.

Beckham roasted himself during the rides, and even took calls from his mom.

“Odell: I don’t have too much bad to say about… what’s his name? Beckham Jr.

Passenger: I love him!

Odell: …. Do you want to do dancing, or do you want to play football? Which one is it?”

Beckham would eventually take off his hat to reveal his signature hair – a dead giveaway – but not everyone caught on.

“Oh your hair looks cool. I mean, it kinds looks like ramen noodles.”

When fans finally realized Odell was driving them around New York, though, they freaked out.