WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. goes undercover as a Lyft driver

New York Giants superstar Odell Beckham Jr. put on a beanie and a pair of sunglasses and posed as a Lyft driver around New York… and it took a very long time for anyone to realize his true identity.
Beckham roasted himself during the rides, and even took calls from his mom.
“Odell: I don’t have too much bad to say about… what’s his name? Beckham Jr.
Passenger: I love him!
Odell: …. Do you want to do dancing, or do you want to play football? Which one is it?”
Beckham would eventually take off his hat to reveal his signature hair – a dead giveaway – but not everyone caught on.
“Oh your hair looks cool. I mean, it kinds looks like ramen noodles.”
When fans finally realized Odell was driving them around New York, though, they freaked out.