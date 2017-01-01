Watch: Olivier Giroud scores acrobatic scorpion kick vs. Crystal Palace

Less than one full day into the new year, Olivier Giroud has already provided a legitimate goal of the year candidate.

The French forward utilized the oh-so-rare scorpion kick to finish off a break by Arsenal in the XXth minute of the team’s game against Crystal Palace on Sunday, putting them up 1–0 in the contest.

It’s been a good time for acrobatic finishes in the Premier League recently. Giroud’s goal closely resembles a strike from Manchester United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Boxing Day (which should have been ruled out for offside), and another from Zlatan Ibrahimovic strike on New Years’ Eve that was ruled out.

This article originally appeared on