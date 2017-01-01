Watch Packers wideout Davante Adams pull off a 360 dunk after scoring vs. Lions

If you didn’t know Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams can get up, you do now.

With the Packers trailing by four against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers found the 24-year-old wideout on first-and-goal for a touchdown. It was Adams’ 11th score of the season, and he wanted to do something a little special to celebrate.

So the third-year receiver raced toward the goalpost and pulled off a 360 dunk with virtual ease.

The dunk didn’t garner many cheers from the Detroit crowd, but it did earn Adams a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty.

But how could you not show off a little when you can do things like this?