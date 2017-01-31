Watch Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard unveil their new goal celebration dance

When it comes to goal celebrations, Paul Pogba is something of a pioneer.

He brought the dab to the global masses while in Italy. He and Manchester United teammate Jesse Lingard helped boost the “hit dem folks,” as well. Now, he’s onto the next one.

Always one to keep reinventing himself (just look at his many hairstyles for evidence), Pogba has teamed up with Lingard to work on a new goal celebration dance:

This might be Pogba’s most ambitious effort yet. He and Lingard do a handshake, and then seem to seem to mime dabbing cologne on their wrists before adjusting their neckties. There’s some more acting involved, but who really knows what they are doing?

If Pogba is hoping for another hit, he might want to cut this celebration dance down – it’s a bit long if they want to execute it during a match. He’ll also need to come up with a catchy name, but since he just calls it “new celebration” in his video, that might be a work in progress.

Whether or not Pogba and Lingard really bust this out on the field, it’s clear they are having a blast doing it, and that alone can make a great goal celebration. We looking forward to seeing it soon, guys.