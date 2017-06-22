Tommy Pham became just the 14th player in MLB history to hit two homers and collect two outfield assists in the game on Wednesday.
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
WATCH: Pham has a historic night in Cardinals’ win over Phillies
Just now
Tommy Pham upset about strikeouts after historic night against Phillies
15 mins ago
Brett Cecil discusses the recent tweaks he’s made
5 hours ago
Tommy Pham: ‘Hopefully tomorrow we can do it in nine innings instead of 11’
21 hours ago
Mike Leake says he’s focused on mechanics ‘more this year than any year’
21 hours ago
Matheny on Leake: ‘It’s pretty hard to complain about what he did’
21 hours ago