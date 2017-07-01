WATCH: Pham makes spectacular catch, DeJong homers in Cardinals victory

Tommy Pham make a spectacular catch in center field and Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer as the Cardinals defeated the Nationals on Friday.

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos Pham says Cardinals are starting to do the little things right Cardinals promote John Mozeliak, Mike Girsch Matt Carpenter taking grounders at second base Matheny on Cardinals’ series win over D-backs: ‘This is how it should be’ Grichuk: ‘Good to leave the desert with a little bit of a bang’ Lynn after Cardinals beat D-backs: ‘We need to get after it’ More FOX Sports Midwest Videos »