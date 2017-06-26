Tommy Pham manufactures a run with a walk, a remarkable sneak into second base on a fly to center and a steal of third before scoring on a passed ball in the first inning.
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
WATCH: Pham’s textbook display of manufacturing a run
Just now
Randal Grichuk leads Cards to win over Reds
15 mins ago
Wacha: ‘It definitely felt good getting into the sixth’
1 hr ago
Pham on his great hustle play: ‘I kind of deked him’
1 hr ago
Jedd Gyorko on Cards’ win over Cincinnati
1 hr ago
Voit: First MLB hit is “something I’ll remember forever’
1 hr ago