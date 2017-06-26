WATCH: Pham&#039;s textbook display of manufacturing a run

By news@wgmd.com -
18

Tommy Pham manufactures a run with a walk, a remarkable sneak into second base on a fly to center and a steal of third before scoring on a passed ball in the first inning.

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos

WATCH: Pham's textbook display of manufacturing a run

WATCH: Pham’s textbook display of manufacturing a run

Just now

Randal Grichuk leads Cards to win over Reds

Randal Grichuk leads Cards to win over Reds

15 mins ago

Wacha: 'It definitely felt good getting into the sixth'

Wacha: ‘It definitely felt good getting into the sixth’

1 hr ago

Pham on his great hustle play: 'I kind of deked him'

Pham on his great hustle play: ‘I kind of deked him’

1 hr ago

Jedd Gyorko on Cards' win over Cincinnati

Jedd Gyorko on Cards’ win over Cincinnati

1 hr ago

Voit: First MLB hit is "something I'll remember forever'

Voit: First MLB hit is “something I’ll remember forever’

1 hr ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR