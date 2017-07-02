WATCH: Ricky Nolasco gets help from Simba, defense in complete game shutout of Mariners

By news@wgmd.com -
32

WATCH: Ricky Nolasco gets help from Simba, defense in complete game shutout of Mariners

More FOX Sports West Videos

Albert Pujols honored at Angels stadium for 600 HR

Albert Pujols honored at Angels stadium for 600 HR

15 mins ago

Scioscia says Angels will 'turn the page on this one' after 10-0 loss

Scioscia says Angels will ‘turn the page on this one’ after 10-0 loss

23 hours ago

Angels Weekly: Kids food tips with team nutritionist Becci Twombley

Angels Weekly: Kids food tips with team nutritionist Becci Twombley

1 day ago

Angels Weekly: Little League Day at the Big A

Angels Weekly: Little League Day at the Big A

1 day ago

Angels Weekly: 'Halo Snack Shop' with Matt Shoemaker

Angels Weekly: ‘Halo Snack Shop’ with Matt Shoemaker

1 day ago

Mike Scioscia on 6-2 loss to Dodgers: 'Strange situation to hit somebody'

Mike Scioscia on 6-2 loss to Dodgers: ‘Strange situation to hit somebody’

1 day ago

More FOX Sports West Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR