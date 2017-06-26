Romain Dumas won the 95th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb last weekend. It was his third win at the event in the past four years.

Dumas completed the climb in Pikes Peak, Colorado, with a time of 9:05.332 in a revised version of the Norma MXX RD Limited that he won it in last year. Dumas was 15 seconds slower than last year due to an issue with his spark plugs.

“It’s difficult to put words to this victory,” says Romain Dumas. “The primary objective was to win, which is what we did and it’s never easy here. Never. I even questioned whether I’d get to the summit.

“The second objective was to get closer to the outright record. After the practice days, we had a decent idea of what kind of overall time was possible. But unfortunately, this will remain a hypothetical time after the broken spark plugs, and that’s disappointing.”