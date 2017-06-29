WATCH: Royals’ Butera breaks up Fulmer’s shutout bid in ninth

WATCH: Royals&#039; Butera breaks up Fulmer&#039;s shutout bid in ninth

Detroit’s Michael Fulmer was one out away from shutting out the Royals when Drew Butera hit a two-run double. Another run scored on Justin Upton’s error.

